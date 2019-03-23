SWEET HOME, OR (KPTV) - An armed man was arrested in Sweet Home after a stand off that began Friday evening.
On Friday, police responded to a report of a disturbance and possible assault around 5:34 p.m.
As officers responded to the 2200 block of Ironwood Street they found the man involved leaving in a vehicle.
Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.
Police said the pursuit traveled approximately a mile and ended when the subject stopped his vehicle in a wooded area.
Police said the subject exited his vehicle with an assault style firearm.
Linn County Regional SWAT responded to assist but the subject did not respond to any attempts to end the standoff peacefully, according to police.
The incident lasted into Saturday morning, Lane County SWAT responded to assist and relieve Linn County Regional SWAT.
At approximately 5:30 a.m., the suspect, identified as Darrell Loren Schilling, 50, of Sweet Home, surrendered and was taken into custody without injuries.
Schilling was charged with domestic violence, fourth-degree assault, menacing, violation of a no contact order, attempt to elude (felony), reckless driving, unlawful use of a firearm and criminal trespass with a firearm.
Police said two firearms and multiple loaded magazines were seized from the vehicle.
