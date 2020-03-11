PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Residents of a southeast Portland neighborhood say they woke up Wednesday to a man with a shotgun going door-to-door looking for someone.
Prior to 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the Southgate Mobilehome & RV Park, located in the 7900 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, on the report of a person trying to enter a home with a long gun.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives at the mobile home park. She said the man started with her home first, waking her up and telling her that he was looking for someone.
When she told him he had the wrong address, she says he moved on. Then when she left to go to work, she told FOX 12 she didn't get far.
"As I was coming out, my neighbor yelled at me, 'Go in the house, he's got a gun,'" said Norie.
That's when Norie says she hid in her home and waited for police.
"They come in here, guns drawn, and they really went over this place. They were not leaving 'til they got him," Norie told FOX 12.
Officers, with help from the Air Support Unit, located the suspect, identified as Frederick A. Vasquez, 42, in the 8000 block of Southeast Crystal Springs Boulevard.
Police said a loaded shotgun was recovered.
An investigation revealed that Vasquez had previously entered a different home and stole the shotgun, according to police.
Vasquez was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on two counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the non-emergency number at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
