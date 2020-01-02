HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The Washington County Major Crimes Team is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in Hillsboro overnight.
Hillsboro police said the shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the 300 block of Northeast Edgeway Drive.
Officers responded to a report of an armed man inside a condominium.
When they arrived at the scene, the man fired multiple rounds from the condo from both a rifle and a pistol, according to police.
The gunfire lasted about half an hour. During that time, nearby residences and vehicles were hit, but luckily no one was injured.
Bill Beyer, who lives across the street, told FOX 12 he witnessed the gunfire and his home was struck.
"It was surreal. I mean I looked out the window of my living room, and I could see it, all I could see was the barrel of a rifle and a scope," he said.
Police said the man then exited the condo and an officer-involved shooting ensued.
The man was transported to a hospital and was then pronounced dead. Police did not say if the man shot himself or if he was shot by officers.
No officers were injured in the shooting. The man who died has not been identified.
The investigation is ongoing and Northeast Edgeway Drive is closed between Northeast Summer Falls Street and Northeast Holly Street.
Police said there is no ongoing threat to the community, but ask the public to avoid the area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Good thing it happened in Hillsboro. If it had occurred in Portland the City Council would already be blaming the police and looking for yet another chief.
How horrible for all involved. Thanks to the police for protecting neighbors.
