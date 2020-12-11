NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - The Newport Police Department arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they say was dressed in a Santa Claus suit and armed with a BB gun.
At about 4:19 p.m., officers were noticed about a man wearing a red Santa Claus suit walking south on Highway 101 with a handgun in his hand.
Officers quickly located the man, later identified as 25-year-old Jeffrey Owen Stamps. Police said Stamps began resisting while officers were trying to pat him down.
Stamps attempted to draw a handgun from his waistband and officers deployed a Taser, but it only had a "limited effect," according to police.
Police said Stamps then began to physically assault an officer. He than ran across the highway and dropped the handgun, which was later recovered and determined to be an all-black replica CO2-powered BB gun.
Stamps eventually surrendered and was taken into custody, according to police.
He was booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of assaulting a public safety officer, menacing, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Police said one officer was treated for injuries he received during the altercation with Stamps.
