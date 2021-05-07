PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man is in custody following a disturbance in northeast Portland Friday morning, according to police.
At about 7:43 a.m., officers were called out to report of a man armed with a knife in the lobby of a housing complex, located at 1530 Northeast 82nd Avenue. The staff evacuated and were unharmed, according to police.
Officers, along with members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiations Team, responded to the scene and began negotiating with the man. Police said the man, who has not been identified, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.
No additional information has been released by police at this time.
Northeast Jonesmore Street was closed while police were on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.