SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Keizer police responded to a reported of an armed man at Keizer Rapids Park on Wednesday.
Police said the subject was armed with a handgun and had pointed it and made threats to kill another person.
Officers checked the park located at 1900 Chemawa Rd. N and found the suspect on a walking path in a wooded area along the Willamette River. Upon confronting the subject, he turned and ran from officers further into a heavily wooded area of the park.
The suspect was described as a dark complected man with a black beard wearing brown pants and a black garbage bag covering the top half of his body.
Officers began tracking the suspect and around 5:36 p.m. a neighbor advised officers that he just saw a subject in the water floating downriver. Officers identified it was the suspect that fled from them earlier.
Water rescuers observed the subject holding onto a log, approximately 4 miles downriver around 6:54 p.m. from where it's suspected he entered the water.
Police said after successful rescue efforts, he was transported by Keizer Fire Ambulance to the Salem Hospital.
The subject was identified as 33-year-old Robert Tudorache of Portland.
Tudorache was charged with two counts of menacing, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.
