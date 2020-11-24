GLADSTONE, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a man Monday afternoon who they say is responsible for a nearly week-long crime spree in Clackamas County.
Around 3:08 p.m., police officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the US Bank in Gladstone.
According to the Gladstone Police Department, the suspect threatened a victim at an ATM while he was armed with a knife. The suspect then fled the scene after stealing $300 from the victim.
A search for the suspect ensued with help from the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon City Police Department. The suspect vehicle was found at Southeast Robhil Drive and Southeast Rusk Road in Milwaukie.
The suspect, identified as Ryan Hansen, was detained by police and the victim’s $300 was recovered.
GPD and West Linn Police Department detectives connected Hansen to a series of robberies. A list of the alleged crimes is below:
- A robbery on Wednesday at the Gladstone US Bank ATM
- A robbery on Wednesday at the West Linn Chase Bank ATM
- A burglary on Friday at KB Teriyaki in Gladstone
- A robbery on Friday at the Oak Grove Baskin-Robbins
- A robbery on Saturday at the Gladstone Baskin-Robbins
Hansen was booked into the Clackamas County Jail. He faces charges of first-degree robbery. Second-degree robbery, first-degree criminal mischief, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. The Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office may add more charges.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
An anecdotal analysis of these mugshots would indicate that one of the primary causal factors of criminality is a history of bad grooming. :)
