Police: Armed robber climbs in backseat, steals man’s wallet near Vancouver Mall

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Officers say a man was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night near the Vancouver Mall.
A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson says the robbery on Jan. 22 occurred in the Red Robin parking lot in the 8300 block of Northeast Vancouver Mall Drive.
Officers responded to the scene just before 10:40 p.m.
The police department confirms the man was in his car and on the phone when another man got into his backseat, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.
Officers say the suspect is white, has a thin build and stands around five-feet-seven-inches tall.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
