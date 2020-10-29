Police: Armed robber with felony warrant pointed 11-inch knife at store clerk in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A suspect with a felony warrant pointed an 11-inch knife at a 7-Eleven store clerk and demanded money from the register, according to Tigard police.
Officers responded to the store on the 10700 block of Southwest Greenburg Road at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said as the suspect, Patrick Nickels, 20, went behind the counter, the clerk was able to jump over it and get away.
The worker called police.
As officers were on the way, a witness flagged them down near Southwest Cascade Avenue and Greenburg Road and directed them toward the suspect running away from the scene.
Officers ordered the man to stop, but he kept running, according to police. A Taser was then used on Nickels.
As medics were checking on him, police said Nickels tried to run away while in handcuffs. He was stopped by another officer.
The store clerk positively identified Nickels as the man who robbed the store. Police said items from the store were found in Nickels’ possession. An 11-inch knife was also found inside the 7-Eleven store.
Nickels was arrested on charges of robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Police said Nickels had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
Nickels was also arrested last year in connection with a series of car prowls in the Sylvan area.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
THIS is why we have conceal and carry. Just SHOWING a firearm to a weasel like this would've made him run for his life.
