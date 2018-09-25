PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A convenience store in southeast Portland was robbed on Monday.
Portland police responded to the report of a robbery at the 88 Market, located at 9004 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard around 10:10 p.m.
A suspect entered the store, demanded money and brandished and fired a handgun, according to police.
Officers said the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen leaving in a brown or green sedan.
Officers searched the area but was not able to find the suspect.
Police said the suspect is believed to be a white man, 25 to 35 years old, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 foot tall, with a stocky build and in possession of a handgun.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Robbery Detail detectives at 503-823-0405.
