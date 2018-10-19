PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A tavern in southeast Portland was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning.
Portland police responded to the report of a robbery at the Lay Low Tavern, located at 6015 Southeast Powell Boulevard, around 2:35 a.m.
Officers arrived at the bar and learned that three suspects entered the tavern wearing masks.
The suspects told people in the tavern to lie on the floor and demanded money, while two of the suspects reportedly displayed firearms and one possessed a taser, according to police.
Police said the suspects left the tavern without incident after obtaining an undisclosed amount of money.
Officers searched the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspects' description.
There is no suspect description to provide at this time, according to officers.
Police said no injuries were reported.
Investigators with the PPB Detective Division's Robbery Detail will continue this investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Robbery Detail at 503-823-0412.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
