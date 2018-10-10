PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A fight near a high school in north Portland led to the arrest of an armed juvenile on Wednesday.
Portland police officers responded to the report of a fight near Roosevelt High School located at 6941 North Central Street around 3 p.m.
A community member told police that one of the suspects involved in the fight was armed with a handgun, according to police.
Officers arrived in the area and a Roosevelt High School security officer and a community member gave police a description and last known location of the suspect.
Police said they found a juvenile male that matched suspect’s description near North Lombard Street and North Buchanan Avenue.
He was taken to custody without incident, according to police.
Roosevelt High School principal released a statement to parents saying in part:
"Today we had someone who is not a Roosevelt student threaten several of our students, who observed the person was in possession a gun. The incident occurred across the street from our campus. Our students immediately alerted campus monitors who called police and followed our safety protocols. The person is now in police custody. We appreciate students letting our staff know immediately and RHS staff did a great job in responding. Student safety is a top priority at our school and we will continue to be vigilant."
During the investigation, officers searched the area and found a firearm that had reportedly been left behind by the suspect.
Police said the suspect was taken to a detention center.
