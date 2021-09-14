SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – A 70-year-old Salem man was arrested for robbing a deli in Salem early Tuesday morning, according to Salem Police Department.
Police said they received a “hold-up” alarm from Cooper’s Deli at 1541 Hawthorne Avenue Northeast at about 1 a.m. As officers approached the store, they saw a man walking toward them but turned around once he saw them.
Officers followed the man, who then began to run while reaching into his back pocket. After a short chase, the man stopped and was taken into custody. He was identified as Dannie Kay Alston. Officers said he had a loaded .22 caliber pistol in his possession.
After reviewing the store’s surveillance video, they confirmed Alston had robbed the deli. They were able to return the stolen items to their owners.
Alston was booked into the Marion County Jail for first-degree robbery and felon in possession of a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.