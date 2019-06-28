MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A armed suspect is outstanding after police say he shot and killed a man in McMinnville Friday night.
Officers say the shooting occurred at Northeast Grandhaven Drive near Doran Drive.
The victim, a 28-year-old, was shot in the abdomen and walked out to the street for help, but died before he could be flown to the hospital, according to McMinnville police.
Police say the suspect, a white man, left the scene on a bike and appeared to be headed east on Northeast Grandhaven Drive. Officers say he is armed with a 9mm handgun.
The relationship between the two men was not immediately clear.
Investigators ask anyone with information that could be helpful in this case to call dispatch at 503-434-6500.
