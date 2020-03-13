Police: Armed suspect dies after shooting involving officer in Camas

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – A man has died after an officer-involved shooting in Camas, according to police.
Vancouver police said that on Thursday night, at 9:16 p.m., officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded to a reported disturbance involving a weapon in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Joy Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a man. Vancouver police reported that the man was first non-compliant with officers and he was seen with a handgun.
During the incident, a Camas officer fired his gun at the suspect.
The man received medical attention at the scene and was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooting is under investigation by the Regional Major Crimes Team.
Vancouver police said no additional information was being released at this time.
