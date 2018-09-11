VANCOUVER, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who stole a Vancouver couple's vehicle and then kidnapped a security guard at gunpoint Monday morning.
Officers responded to a robbery and vehicle theft call in the 3500 block of East 21st Street at around 2:18 a.m.
According to police, the victim arrived home and heard a knock at the door. The victim's girlfriend answered and an unknown man entered the home, pointed a gun at the couple and demanded money and keys to their car. The victims gave the suspect the keys to their white 1997 Volkswage Passat and the suspect drove away.
The victims were not injured.
About three hours later at 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 8000 block of Northwest Bacon Road on the report of a disturbance.
According to police, a man reported that he was working as a security guard near the entrance of Vancouver Lake Park when a vehicle pulled up behind him and a man exited the vehicle. The man then forced the security guard into the passenger side of his security vehicle at gunpoint.
The suspect then drove to a home in the country and forced the victim into the trunk.
Police said the victim was able to call 911 and jump out of the trunk. He was safely located in the northwest Vancouver area by officers.
Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him. Several schools were placed on lockdown during the search.
Police said the stolen security vehicle was located after it crashed in front of a home on Creston and 43rd Street. The resident told police the driver fled northeast on foot.
Officers, along with a police K9, searched that area, but did not locate the suspect.
Police said the stolen Volkswagen was located at Vancouver Lake Park.
The suspect was described as a white/Hispanic man, 20 to 25 years old, with brown hair and a medium build.
Anyone with information about the incidents or the suspect is asked to contact Vancouver police.
