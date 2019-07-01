PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Four people safely exited a home early Monday morning after a four-hour long police standoff involving a suspect with a gun who surrendered to officers.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 14100 block of Southeast Bush Street just after midnight.
Police said initial information indicated that a man was inside the home with a firearm and was having a mental health crisis.
A woman and three children were inside the home as well.
Officers used an amplified device to loud hail the home, according to police, to give instructions to the people in the home. The woman left the house while the man remained inside with the children.
It was then that police determined to activate the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team. Soon after, the three children exited the house.
At 4:24 a.m., police reported that the man safely surrendered to officers.
The incident is under investigation and the Portland Police Bureau's Domestic Violence Reduction Team will lead the case.
Police said no injuries were reported and there is no identified ongoing risk to the public.
Officers will remain in the area to investigate, but residents may leave their homes.
