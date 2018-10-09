PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect, who barricaded himself inside a shed after fleeing from officers, has been taken into custody in northeast Portland, according to police.
Police told FOX 12 they attempted to make a traffic stop for a traffic violation at 2:48 a.m. near Northeast Broadway and Northeast 31st, but the driver did not stop.
The officer did not pursue the vehicle, but police said it crashed into a median at Northeast Broadway and Northeast Cesar E Chavez.
According to police, the vehicle also hit bushes near the median and a man was sleeping in the bushes. The vehicle hit the man, but he is expected to survive.
After the crash, the suspect ran into a shed and barricaded himself inside. Police believed the suspect was armed.
Police said a woman who was a passenger in the vehicle is cooperating with officers.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the 1600 block of Northeast 40th Avenue to negotiate with the suspect.
Just before 6:30 a.m., police said the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Donnie Pradith, was taken into custody.
A K-9 team located a firearm in the yard near where Pradith was taken into custody. The firearm was seized as evidence.
Police also found 300 Xanax pills and $800 inside the suspect's vehicle.
Pradith was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude by motor vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, failure to perform the duties of a driver causing injury, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm.
Police said additional charges in relation to the drug investigation are expected.
Northeast 41st Avenue and Northeast 40th Avenue was closed between Northeast Halsey Street and Northeast Broadway during the investigation.
