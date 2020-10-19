GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with an attack that killed a man in Gresham.
Detectives said Monday the teen was arrested on charges of murder, assault, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. The teen’s name was not released by police.
Investigators said Tod Alan Barker, 53, was walking on the 200 block of Northeast Roberts Avenue on Sept. 27 when he was attacked. Barker died from his injuries Oct. 9.
The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the possibility of additional suspects.
Investigators said it’s likely that Barker did not know his attacker or attackers.
No other details were released about the investigation.
Barker was a father of three, with twins on the way, as well as a grandfather, and a brother to four sisters.
