PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with an overnight shooting that hurt two people in southeast Portland.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on June 26 near Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 128th Avenue. The victims were hit multiple times by gunfire and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.
The suspect, Brandon Anthony Hansen, fled the area in a vehicle before police arrived on scene. Hansen was identified as a suspect in the shooting and an arrest warrant and search warrants were executed, police said.
Hansen was arrested early Wednesday morning after detectives with help from a police dog served a search warrant in the 12000 Block of Northeast Holladay Street. Detectives found and seized multiple guns and other related evidence.
Hansen now faces charges including attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. Hansen also has several unrelated outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to law enforcement.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
'Police arrest 21-year-old, seize guns in connection with SE Portland shooting' With the new DA in town, he will walk. Don't want to scar this punk for life.
