KELSO, WA (KPTV) - Two additional suspects were arrested in connection to Kayla Chapman’s murder, according to Kelso police.
Police said they located and arrested 21-year-old Nenemeny W. Ekiek and 23-year-old Erkinson K. Bossy.
Kelso police took Ekiek into custody and he was booked for first-degree murder.
Ekiek was identified as the passenger in the vehicle at the time of the robbery that resulted in the death of Chapman, according to police.
Later on, Vancouver police located the driver of the suspect vehicle, identified as Bossy.
Police attempted to stop a car Bossy was inside around 7:30 p.m. and a pursuit ensued.
I-84 shut down in both directions. We’re up above the scene. Massive police presence. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/z3OG6U90m0— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) February 6, 2019
The car was finally stopped in Oregon and there were reported to be shots fired, according to police.
Bossy was taken into custody and the Kelso Police Department will seek to extradite him from Oregon for charging in the murder of Chapman.
Officers say police activity that forced a major closure of Interstate 84 Tuesday night is related to the case.
Portland police say they received information that Vancouver police was in pursuit of a black truck across the I-205 bridge into Portland.
The pursuit traveled from I-205 southbound to westbound I-84 and at one point, there was an exchange of gunfire between Vancouver police and at least one person inside the suspect vehicle.
No Portland officers were involved in that officer-involved shooting, however, Portland police say they are taking the lead on that investigation.
One Vancouver police officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries that are not believed to be from gunshots.
Portland police say the suspect vehicle stopped on I-84 westbound between 33rd and 12th avenues. Two men inside the vehicle were taken into custody. Their identities were not released.
One of the suspects has life-threatening injuries not from gunshot wounds and is being treated at a local hospital.
Portland police say there are no reports of any damage to other vehicles or any injuries to any members of the public.
Westbound I-84 is closed at Interstate 205, and eastbound I-84 is closed from Interstate 5 to Cesar Chavez Boulevard while police investigate.
The closure is expected to last for several more hours.
Another man was arrested for Chapman's murder on Jan. 23 and appeared in court.
Police said there are no further details being released in the case at this time.
