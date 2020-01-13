PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police tackled a wanted man at a Fred Meyer in Salem over the weekend.
Franco Armando Moreno, Jr., 31, of Salem, pulled out a handgun when officers blocked him inside an aisle at the store off Market Street Northeast.
One officer tackled Moreno into a display, fighting to take him into custody with help from other officers and a police dog.
Moreno during the struggle cut the officers face, causing an injury that will require stiches, the police department says. Moreno received medical attention for a dog bite and was charged for three outstanding warrants. He now also faces additional charges, including assault of a police officer and felon in possession of a weapon.
No shoppers were hurt during the incident.
“We know when these types of events occur, they can be alarming to see,” according to the police department. “If you encounter an event like this, please safely distance yourself, follow any directions from officers, and be a good witness.”
