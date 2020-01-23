PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested an attempted murder suspect in Portland early Thursday morning.
Steven R. Strobehn, 28, of Portland, was arrested in connection with a shooting that near North Macrum Avenue and North Lombard Street on Jan. 7, according to police.
Police who responded to the shooting on Jan. 7 identified two victims and found evidence of gunfire. The victims were shot at, but not hurt, investigators said.
The bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team identified Strobehn, were granted warrants for his arrest, and found him Thursday near Woodland Park.
Strobehn, who had a loaded gun, at first did not obey officers and fled on foot, according to law enforcement. He was arrested after a police dog chased him down. Law enforcement booked him into the Multnomah County Jail on the warrant.
Investigators later searched a home related to Strobehn and found additional evidence, including a second gun, according to police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
"He was arrested after a police dog chased him down and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the warrant." ---- Smart dog, doing the booking now:). Provenance of the guns, please!
