PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a bank robbery suspect who claimed to be armed in northeast Portland on Friday afternoon.

Police said just after 1 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a bank robbery in the 2000 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers responded to the bank while others searched for the suspect. They learned the suspect claimed to be armed with a gun and demanded money.

Officers found the suspect walking near Northeast San Rafael Street and Northeast Rodney Avenue. The suspect was uncooperative, did not follow commands and tried to walk away from officers. He yelled at officers to shoot him. Officers used a Conducted Electrical Weapon. It was ineffective, but allowed officers to move in and take the suspect into custody.

No gun was found, but evidence was recovered for the robbery.

PPB said 48-year-old Samuel Macon of Portland was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on a United States Marshals hold. The case is being referred to the US Attorney of Oregon.