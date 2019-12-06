PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officer arrested a convicted felon Friday while he driving in Portland with a shotgun and an AK-47 rifle, according to police.
Juan Gerardo Torres, 42, is facing two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.
Several Portland Police Bureau teams coordinated the arrest during a traffic stop near Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Division Street.
Law enforcement seized the weapons and lodged Torres at the Multnomah County Jail. No additional information was released.
