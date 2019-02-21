BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Three men and one woman were arrested after police say they burglarized a home in Beaverton on Wednesday.
Officers responded to a home on Southwest Shearwater Loop at around 1:47 p.m. on the report of a burglary in progress.
According to police, a minor who was home alone had called 911 to report that people were inside their home. The minor was able to describe one of the suspects.
Police said the suspects realized someone was home and left.
Officers who responded to the scene saw one of the suspects running from behind the home. Officers were able to locate all four suspects in a silver Hyundai Tucson as they tried to leave the area.
Claudia Agudelo, 38, and Luis Sarmiento-Vargas, 30, both from Renton, Washington, were charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit burglary.
Francisco Ugarte-Garcia, 33, and Cristian Aranza-Rudas, 24, both from Staten Island, New York, were charged with first-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, and first-degree criminal mischief.
All four suspects were booked into the Washington County Jail. Police said they are being held on $100,000 bails.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 503-629-0111 and speak to a Beaverton police officer.
