Police arrest hit-and-run suspect in connection with Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Oregon State Police arrested a hit-and-run suspect in connection with a crash in Marion County.
Emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 99E and Waconda Road Northeast just after 11 p.m. Thursday.
OSP said an investigation revealed that the driver of a silver 2007 Nissan Murano was traveling southbound on the highway when the car veered from the southbound lane and struck a 2009 Kia Sportage that was stopped at a stop sign on Waconda Road.
The driver of the Kia, identified as 86-year-old Rodion E. Ovchinnikov of Woodburn was taken to Salem Hospital with serious injuries.
OSP said Ovchinnikov was later transported to OHSU.
The driver of the Nissan ran away from the scene. According to OSP, the driver was possibly picked up by another vehicle.
By late Friday afternoon, police said 47-year-old Angel Andres-Mercado was arrested and booked into the Marion County Jail on the charge of felony failing to perform the duties of a driver (hit and run).
Additional charges are being investigated and will be referred to the Marion County District Attorney's Office.
No other details were released about Andres-Mercado's arrest.
"OSP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance," according to a statement.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
