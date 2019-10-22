HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested after police say he displayed a firearm on the Intel Ronler Acres campus Tuesday morning.
Police said the victim, a woman, had just parked inside one of the parking structures at around 6:40 a.m. when a man parked next to her. When the victim got out of her car, the man got out of his.
The victim told police that the man made strange comments, then pulled out what appeared to be a black pistol and pointed it at her.
Police said the victim then rushed inside the building and alerted Intel security about what happened. The man was gone before they could contact him.
Police described the suspect as a white man in his 50s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and balding with salt and pepper hair, and asked for help Tuesday finding the suspect's car, a black 2009-2014 Acura TL.
Police say the car has also been located. Officers say they will identify the suspect later Tuesday afternoon.
