RIDGEFIELD, WA (KPTV) - The man accused of setting a fire at a construction site in Ridgefield, and then posing as a member of the media to watch the flames, appeared in court Thursday morning.
Brandon Emery pleaded not guilty to arson.
Police said he started a fire at a townhouse under construction last week.
Court documents show when a responding officer arrived, Emery was still there wearing a media lanyard and was recording video of the fire.
This is not the first-time Emery has been arrested for a similar crime.
In 2014, Emery plead guilty to reckless burning after he started two brush fires near an elementary school in Vancouver
Court documents say he was also suspected in several other arson cases dating back to 2011.
