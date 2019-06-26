PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police arrested a man after a standoff at a pet store in northeast Portland.
Officers Tuesday afternoon responded to reports of a person in distress in the bathroom at Pets on Broadway in the 2700 block of Northeast Broadway. The person, later identified as David M. Jordan, 28, was armed, according to police.
Officers evacuated the building and Special Emergency Response Team members were called to help.
Law enforcement engaged Jordan in conversation, arrested him, and seized his weapon, along with a magazine filled with live rounds, according to the Portland Police Bureau. No one was hurt.
Jordan was treated at an area hospital and then booked at the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges of parole violation warrant and felon in possession of a firearm.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
