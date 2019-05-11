PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Police arrested a man after they say he assaulted a man in Old Town area of NW Portland.
Officers were called to the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Hoyt Street around 1:45 p.m. Saturday to reports of an assault.
A victim reported they had been hit in the head by a suspect using 2-by-4 boards screwed together with the screws pointing out.
As officers investigated, other witnessed started calling to report a man walking southbound hitting cars and threatening people with the boards.
Officers located the man at Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Couch Street.
They say he then threatened the officers and threw a glass bottle, hitting an officer.
Police arrested the man identified as 60-year-old Gary M Barker.
He was booked into jail on Assault in the Second Degree, Attempt Assault in the Second Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Escape in the Third Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree charges.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The officer that was hit by the bottle was not hurt.
