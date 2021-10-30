PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A man is in custody for allegedly breaking into a southeast Portland home and tearing down sheetrock and wiring on Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Multnomah Co. deputies investigating shooting and burglary, unknown if related MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting and burglary that took place early Friday mor…

FOX 12 spoke with a neighbor, who said his teenage daughter had a scary run-in with the suspect first.

“My daughter was watching our neighbor’s dog while he was on vacation and she’s 16-years-old,” Scott Gallagher said. “She went over to let the dog out and when she did, she was approached by a man who asked her, ‘Hey little girl, where’s your daddy?’”

Gallagher said his daughter took off, scared and traumatized.

“And then I went over, and by that time he had gotten into the home, he was demolishing the pantry, digging into the vent,” Gallagher said. “It seemed as if he was trying to crawl out of the house through the heating vent.”

This all happened just before 7 p.m. on Friday. Police arrived quickly and acted quickly, according to Gallagher.

“He barricaded himself in a bathroom and tore the bathroom apart with his bare hands,” Gallagher said. “Walls torn down, wiring pulled out, and then the cops took him away.”

PPB arrested 35-year-old Christopher Kartzmark for the break-in. Police said he tried to fight with them, but no one was hurt.

“I would be surprised if he was not on something,” Gallagher said.

Gallagher, like many people in Portland right now, said his neighborhood is becoming more dangerous.

“I have great sympathy for those who are houseless, and I have sympathy for the city who is trying to find a solution, and I know there’s no perfect solution, but it’s the basic right that we ask for, what we pay for, is safety,” he said.

Gallagher said despite voting for every bond and ballot measure related to helping people who are homeless, he still hasn’t seen any improvement.

“And having my daughter, that man could’ve done anything,” he said. “And in 15, 20 minutes, he tore the first floor of a house apart.”

What could he have done to my daughter or somebody else?” Gallagher continued. “All I ask for is basic safety.”

Kartzmark was taken to the Multnomah County Jail where he is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.