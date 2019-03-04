PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers arrested a man they say was yelling racial slurs at an African American woman in downtown Portland Monday morning.
Ian Edward Schmidt, 39, was taken into custody near Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street and is facing one count of intimidation in the first degree and one count of intimidation in the second degree, the police bureau says.
Police say Schmidt was running after the woman as she walked away from a Portland Streetcar, which is where investigators believe the incident started.
Schmidt was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail.
Officers ask anyone with video of the incident that they would be willing to share to contact investigators at the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-70369.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
