PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after police pulled over his vehicle in southeast Portland late Friday night and found a gun.
At 10:38 p.m., police said officers with PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team stopped a vehicle on East Burnside Street and Southeast 82nd Avenue for a registration violation.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers noticed a silver revolver inside.
The driver, identified as Davon Donaldson, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a loaded firearm (city code).
Police said they seized the gun as evidence.
PPB’s Gun Violence Reduction Team “is engaging in enhanced patrols to interdict criminal behaviors,” according to police.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
