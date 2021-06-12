VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department said it arrested a man for attempted murder after a stabbing left a woman injured on Friday afternoon.
VPD said just after 2 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to Retriever Towing in the 6600 block of East 18th Street. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been stabbed in the neck. The woman said she could not feel anything in her neck. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A suspect was observed by witnesses running from the scene. VPD officers set up a perimeter and a K9 search was conducted with the help of drones and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was spotted near Burton and East 18th Street, chased by officers and then arrested. One officer suffered a minor injury during the chase.
Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Hunter Levi. He was taken to the Clark County Jail on charges of attempted murder and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.