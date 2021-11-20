PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said a suspected drunk driver hit a parked patrol car with two officers inside early Saturday morning on I-84.

PPB said just before midnight on Saturday, officers responded to a four-car crash on I-84 East near Northeast 33rd Avenue. No one in the crash was seriously hurt. Two officers were sitting in their marked patrol car with overhead emergency lights activated as tow trucks were removing the damaged cars involved in the crash.

Just before 1 a.m., the officers reported they had been hit by another car at a freeway speed. The officers had some pain but were not seriously hurt. They were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

The driver who hit the officers, 22-year-old Sean Hoffman of Tigard, was not seriously injured but also taken to a hospital for evaluation. Police later arrested Hoffman for DUII.

Hoffman was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving, assault and criminal mischief.