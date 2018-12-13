SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Officers have arrested a 43-year-old man in connection to two burglaries in Salem.
Oscar John McCrae allegedly broke into Physiq Fitness in south Salem and Wisp Salon.
Police say McCrae, 43, was caught on surveillance video at Physiq Fitness; the video allegedly shows McCrae enter the building through a shattered front door and leave with a shoe and some money.
“They stole one of my shoes,” Landon Burningham, the owner of the gym, said. “Just one. So, I thought that was kind of interesting.”
The person in the surveillance video also managed to get into his cash register, Burningham said, stealing $50.
McCrae also allegedly smashed through the double-pane glass door of Salon Wisp on Commercial Street.
The salon’s owner, Bry Taylor, says the burglar went through several work stations, stealing cutting sheers and costume jewelry, but leaving behind expensive hair styling tools.
Officers say they are continuing to investigate other burglaries McCrae may be involved in.
McCrae was arrested Wednesday and lodged at the Marion County Jail; he is facing charges including theft in the second degree, ID theft, parole violation and burglary in the second degree.
