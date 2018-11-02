PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a man in connection to shooting near a southeast Portland bar last month.
Officers early Friday morning served search warrants at homes in the 4300 block of North Kerby Avenue and the 7300 block of Southeast Claybourne Street and arrested 36-year-old Odell T. Adams.
Adams was arrested at the home on North Kerby Avenue, where officers also found and seized two loaded handguns, according to police.
Officers say the shooting occurred near the Speakeasy Lounge on Southeast 162nd Avenue on Oct. 5.
The shooting was reported before 10:40 p.m. Responding officers searched the area, but did not immediately find any suspects or injured people.
Police said they did find evidence of gunfire nearby and said two unoccupied cars parked near the lounge were hit.
Adams was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal mischief in the first degree.
Adams is also being held on a federal parole violation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
