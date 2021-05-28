Police arrest man in knife menacing case from earlier this month

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a suspect in a case for threatening a man with a knife in downtown Portland earlier this month.
PPB said on May 16, a man called and said he and a friend were walking near Southwest Fourth Avenue and Southwest Salmon Street when they attempted to help an elderly man being harassed by two men. When they tried to verbally intervene, the victim was chased away by a suspect with a knife. The victim got to his car and another suspect broke a side window on his car as he tried to drive away.
The Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team did a follow-up investigation and identified the suspect who menaced the victim with a knife as 31-year-old Nicholas Zeesta. Officers arrested him on Wednesday.
Officers on the original call identified the suspect who broke the window as 26-year-old Jeffrey McKenzie. He was cited for criminal mischief.
