Police arrest man suspected of shooting another man in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was seriously injured after he was shot early Monday morning in southeast Portland, according to police.
Just after midnight, police reported to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Southeast 9th Avenue.
While on their way to the scene, officers learned the suspect was believed to still be in the area, so a victim rescue plan was made.
The victim, a 40-year-old man, was found with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Officers also located the suspect, a 55-year-old man. He was arrested.
Police did not say what charges he may face.
Neither the victim nor the suspect was named by police. No details about what may have led up to the shooting were released.
The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital. His injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.
Police said a gun was recovered as evidence and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
