PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a man used two emergency call boxes at the Washington Park Transit Station Thursday evening and claimed to have a bomb.
Officers rushed to the scene near the Oregon Zoo around 4:15 p.m. and closed off access to Highway 26.
Police say the first call came from the underground transit stop; the second came from above the stop in the parking lot.
Officers located the man with a bag in the parking lot outside of the transit station and took him into custody. Due to threats, police isolated the area around the man’s bag and asked members of the Explosives Disposal Unit to inspect it.
Officers Friday evening said they’re not sure if anything dangerous is inside of the bag, but they have concluded there was no suspicious device at the transit stop.
The Red and Blue lines of the MAX to Hillsboro reported delays of up to 30 minutes during the response, but as of approximately 6:30 p.m., they are open and operating as usual, according to police.
The Oregon Zoo is located on Southwest Canyon Road and closes at 4 p.m. through May 24.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.