PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested two murder suspects after a 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting in southeast Portland.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 151st Avenue and Stark Street at around 5 a.m. Saturday.
Officers said De’Andre D. Rouse was found dead at the scene. His name was released Monday and police said his family had been notified of his death.
The Multnomah County medical examiner performed an autopsy and determined the cause and manner of death was homicide by gunshot.
On Monday, police said Christopher J. Watkins, 19, and Timothy E. Burks, 20, were arrested on second-degree murder charges. A jail booking photo was not immediately available for Burks.
According to court documents, police heard gunfire while responding to a separate incident in the area. An officer then reported a vehicle traveling toward her at a high rate of speed.
A chase ensued, but the driver got away. The suspect vehicle was found abandoned near Northeast 128th Avenue and Clackamas Street.
Court documents state a significant amount of blood was found on and around the driver’s seat, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. There was also a blood trail leading away from the vehicle.
Police subsequently received reports of two people who appeared to be hiding near Northeast 124th Avenue and Halsey Street, according to court documents, and one of them was bleeding heavily.
Burks was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to his arm, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states Watkins was arrested a short time later, after officers determined his girlfriend had arranged a rideshare trip for him.
Court documents state a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun was found in the bike lane near Northeast 148th Avenue and Glisan Street, along with another .9 mm semi-automatic handgun nearby.
The investigation remains active, according to police, and no further details were released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
