Police arrest NE Portland shooting suspect; victim critically injured

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting and critically injuring a victim in northeast Portland.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team and Special Emergency Reaction Team executed a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The warrant was in connection with a shooting that occurred the night of Oct. 25 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Monroe Street.
A victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital with critical injuries. No further information about the victim was released by police.
During Tuesday’s search warrant service, 27-year-old Jaron Moody was arrested on charges including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
Detectives did not reveal what led them to Moody.
Detective Todd Teats is the primary investigator on this case. If anyone has information, he can be reached at 503-823-2137 or todd.teats@portlandoregon.gov
