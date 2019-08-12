PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested five people and towed four vehicles over the weekend while officers focused on illegal street racing activity.
Over the weekend, the enforcement patrols resulted in 26 traffic stops, according to police.
Suspects arrested in connection with illegal street racing include:
- Isaiah Lamar Brown, 20, for reckless driving, reckless endangering and first-degree forgery
- Darling J. Hinojosa, 23, for reckless driving
- Guillermo Estrada Vargas, 22, for reckless driving
- Michael Dean Bennion, 38, for reckless driving, DUII and failure to perform duties of a driver
- Sean Philip Moore, 44, for DUII and reckless driving
Police said Moore is also facing five counts of reckless endangering as officers were nearly struck due to his reckless conduct.
This year, there have been 34 traffic-related deaths within the city of Portland, though it's not clear how many of those deaths are related to street racing.
The Major Crash Team has been activated at least 42 times this year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
