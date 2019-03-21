Police arrest SE Portland stabbing suspect; victim sustained life-threatening injuries

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing investigation in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the 6400 block of Southeast 129th Place at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
A man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police reported Thursday that a suspect was found on the 5500 block of Southeast 128th Avenue the day after the stabbing.
The suspect, 43-year-old Ivory Joe Watkins Jr., was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the charge of first-degree assault.
No further details were released about the investigation.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Christopher Traynor at 503-823-0889 or christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.