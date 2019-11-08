LEBANON, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested Friday after police served a search warrant at a home in Lebanon, seizing methamphetamine, a gun, and a stolen mountain bike, according to detectives.
Christopher Allan Smith, 40, was lodged at the Linn County Jail and is facing charges including unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm.
Kayla Marie Gambill, 35, was charged with frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and was cited and released, according to police.
On Friday, officers at the home in the 2300 block of Fuller Lane seized digital scales, packaging materials, and drug paraphernalia, in addition to the rifle and dealer amounts of methamphetamine. They say the mountain bike had previously been reported as stolen to the Albany Police Department.
Officers say they have had several other run-ins with Smith and Gambill, including traffic stops, disturbances, and warrant arrests.
Smith has been the subject of prior narcotics and weapons offense investigations, according to detectives.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and asks anyone with additional information to contact Detective Timothy Trahan with the Lebanon Police Department.
