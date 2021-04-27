Police arrest suspect accused of assaulting driver, stealing landscaping truck

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A 30-year-old man was arrested for stealing a landscaping truck with an attached trailer in Northeast Portland on Tuesday.
Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers, responded to a report of a carjacking where the victim was assaulted in the 13400 block of Northeast Prescott Drive just after 3:30 p.m.
Officers found the victim, who said that he had been filling up the lawnmower when he was kicked from behind, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete. The suspect then drove off with the truck. He was taken to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The landscaping company that owns the truck used the GPD locator to dispatch the vehicle's approximate location. PPB Air Support Unit found the truck near 136 Avenue and Northeast Shaver Street. Officers caught up to the vehicle near 138 Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled in a reckless manner. The officers didn't pursue it, but the airplane did.
The suspect stopped near 186th Place and Northeast Wasco Street, got out of the vehicle and ran but was arrested. The suspect, identified as Benjamin Hendricks, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with third-degree robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, elude and reckless driving.
The landscaping company said that some tools fell out when the Hendricks fled, and it is likely that another person may have taken the items, which include two weed eaters and a leaf blower.
PPB believes there may be additional victims based on reckless driving. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information related to this case is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333 and reference case #21-112918.
