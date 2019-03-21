PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police have arrested a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy in a Pioneer Place bathroom.
Dontai D. Howe, 30, was arrested Thursday night in the 3300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard after detectives released a surveillance image of him to the public.
Police say Howe assaulted the boy Sunday afternoon in a restroom at 340 Southwest Morrison Street in downtown Portland.
The police bureau Thursday night said Howe will be lodged at the Multnomah County Jail on charges of sodomy in the first degree and sex abuse in the first degree.
Police say they received numerous tips from the public identifying Howe.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.