Police arrest suspect accused of stabbing off-duty firefighter at Portland bar

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police on Tuesday arrested the man who they say stabbed an off-duty firefighter at a Portland bar on Saturday night.
At about 6 p.m., officers received an anonymous tip that the suspect in the stabbing, identified earlier Tuesday as 30-year-old Carroll McClendon, was in the area of the 5900 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Officers arrived in the area and located McClendon, and he was arrested without incident.
McClendon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault II and unlawful use of a weapon.
McClendon is suspected of randomly stabbing an off-duty Portland firefighter around 8 p.m. Saturday at Kingston Sports Bar & Grill near Providence Park.
Witnesses described hearing people screaming in the front corner of the restaurant. They said the victim was sitting in a booth right up against the window, when a knife-wielding man went inside the business and stabbed the victim in the chest area.
In the surveillance video the bar provided FOX 12, McClendon can be seen walking by the window of the bar making some kind of gesture at the victim. The two appear to make eye contact as the suspect walks by, but the suspect returns, goes into the restaurant, and confronts the off-duty firefighter.
As the off-duty firefighter pushes McClendon against the wall, he appears to stab the victim multiple times.
Police said McClendon left the scene before officers arrived.
The victim has been released from the hospital and has not been identified.
FOX 12 found that McClendon has a lengthy criminal history since 2015. He has faced past charges of assault, harassment, menacing and theft.
Assault detectives are continuing to work on this case and if anyone has further information to provide, please contact Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 or Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
i HOPE I SEE HIM, I LIVE DOWNTOWN. 5 FOOT 8" 160?? I COULD SQUASH HIM LIKE A BUG!!
Thanks Ted. In a city and state that have legitimate leadership, lawmaking and a judicial system that operates with common sense, this guy would be in prison serving at least 7-8 years. But not Portland, and not Oregon. If I'm the Fire Dept L-T, I'm hiring an attorney and suing the city and state for fostering the type of judicial leniency, that fails to PROTECT THE INNOCENT. What the heII do we pay taxes for, if judges are going to allow dangerous felons who never adhere to post-sentence guidelines, to roam free?
Mr. McClendon looks like an angelic, thought-filled pillar of our community. I'm sure he's just misunderstood.
He's mentally ill you dimwit, like most of the homeless people are that are down there....
99% of the homeless downtown are dope addicts
