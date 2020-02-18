BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of using a stolen credit card in at least three metro-area cities has been arrested.
The Beaverton Police Department released surveillance images and asked for the public’s help Monday identifying the suspect.
Officers said the suspect used a stolen credit card at stores in Beaverton, Hillsboro and Portland. He is known to have made at least $1,000 in fraudulent purchases, according to police.
Thanks to help from the community, police identified the suspect as Abdulkaliym Ray, 27, of Hillsboro.
Ray was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of identity theft and fraud.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
Great news he’s in the custody of Washington County, where responsible justice has fought off the Liberalism Disease! Send this crook to prison.
Great, fast work LEO's. Well done!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.